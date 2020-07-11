Imaszőnyegek miatt kell magyarázkodnia a webshopnak

Alaposan magára haragította a muszlimokat a ruházati és dekorációs termékeket kínáló Shein webáruház, ugyanis a dekorációs kategória alatt imaszőnyegeket árultak egyszerű dekorációs szőnyeg gyanánt – írta a V4NA Hírügynökség.
Khadija Rizvi újságíró mélységesen felháborodott a történteken, mivel sehol nem tüntette fel a webshop, hogy vallási jelképről van szó, így könnyen előfordulhatott, hogy valaki megveszi az imaszőnyeget, amire aztán rálép, és ha mindezt cipőben teszi, az ellentmond a muszlim vallásnak. A muszlimok szent tárgyként tekintenek az imaszőnyegre és tiszta helyen tarják, csak ima esetén veszik elő. Rizvi rögtön kiposztolta a történteket a közösségi oldalakon, felhívva a figyelmet, hogy volt olyan szőnyeg is, amelyen az iszlám világ legfontosabb vallási műemléke, a mekkai Kába szentély szerepelt.
View this post on Instagram
UPDATE: @sheinofficial has now removed most of these items from their website, which is what we wanted; however there’s been no acknowledgement, statement or apology from them. . I am disgusted. I am livid. @sheinofficial is also PROFITING off muslim prayer mats (janemaz/sajadah) by selling them as ‘fringe trim carpets’ for people to use casually around the house. A few have the Kaaba printed on them. THIS IS HIGHLY OFFENSIVE, Not only is it disrespectful but they once again renamed and stole credit from a whole faith this time, by failing to label it as a muslim prayer mat; which allows people to use it casually as a decorative mat. *A prayer mat is an important piece of fabric, used by Muslims, placed between the ground and the worshipper during their five daily prayers. It is NOT a carpet and must be treated with respect and you don’t ever wear shoes on it. It's important for us to acknowledge the disrespect that is committed here, and that action must be taken to remove this product from their line. Corporate organisations can be difficult to take down, but you can do your bit by: -BOYCOTTING THEM -RAISING SOCIAL MEDIA AWARENESS (can really make a difference) – SENDING EMAILS . They are a company based in china, which makes it more difficult to take certain actions, therefore tagging and raising awareness which will enable people to boycott them is the way forward until they take down the items, acknowledge and apologise. If anyone has any ideas of what more we can do, DM me. . Thanks to @toobzz__ for bringing my attention to this. . #shein #sheinofficial #muslim #prayermat #culturalappropriation #islam #china
Az eset nagy nyilvánosságot kapott, Rizvi azonnal adott is egy interjút a Teen Vogue magazinnak, mely elérte a célját, a Shein azonnal eltávolította a kínálatából a vitatott szőnyegeket és elnézést kért Rizvi-től. Az újságíró azonban nem éri be ennyivel, válaszában arra kérte a webáruházat, hogy a bocsánatkérést tegyék ki a saját oldalukra is, hogy a követőik is láthassák, valamint felkérte saját követőit, hogy bojkottálják a Shein termékeit, ne rendeljenek tőlük.
Pls can you post this ‘apology’ on your instagram where you have over 11m followers and not just here where you have not even a FRACTION of that @SHEIN_official
Take accountability for your actions and acknowledge it properly!#shein https://t.co/KXuVnySpUs
— S Khadija R (@skhadijar) July 4, 2020
A kezdeményezéshez csatlakozott Nabela Noor influenszer is, aki szerint a vallása nem egy divat, aminek a jelképeit átcímkézve el lehetne adni, hogy a bevételből profitot termeljenek a cégek.
This is unacceptable. @SHEIN_official is selling Islamic prayer mats & calling them “floral trim carpets.”
I’ve reached out to the brand directly asking them to remove + to have a dialogue on why this is wildly offensive.
Will update with their response. pic.twitter.com/zktW90VnBQ
— Nabela Noor (@Nabela) July 3, 2020
A Shein írásban bocsánatot kért mindenkitől, akit megsértettek, levelükben leírták, hogy nagyot hibáztak és azonnal eltávolították a kérdéses termékeket a kínálatból, valamint felállítottak egy különböző vallású emberekből álló bizottságot, amely átnézi a többi terméket is, hogy még egy ilyen szerencsétlen eset ne fordulhasson elő.
Borítókép: illusztráció