Mostantól könnyebben sminkelhetjük magunkat Rachel Greennek

View this post on Instagram

To match the character palettes, these collectable Revolution x Friends Character Lipsticks 💋 feature a line up of our best-selling Satin Kiss Lipstick shades in a limited edition Friends design, to help transport you to your favourite Friends TV Show episodes! 📺⁣ .⁣⁣ Available in three shades, Swipe ⬅️ for swatches!⁣ Phoebe- Deep pink⁣ Monica- Soft peachy pink⁣ Rachel- Soft mauve⁣ Character Lipsticks – £6/€6.99/$8⁣ .⁣ Series 1 is available at Revolutionbeauty.com, Superdrug.com (@Superdrug) @ultabeauty @beautybaycom @makeupmusthaves.nl @boozyshop @maquillalia @cocolitapl @ezebrapl @mintishop @empikcom PinkPanda @asos. Coming to more Revolution partners around the world 🌏 soon!