10°
12°
Horoszkóp
Névnap
Orsolya
21.
Mai évfordulók
nem tört össze 2018. 10. 21. 12:38
Megosztom

Gyógyíthatatlan betegségben szenved Selma Blair

A Kegyetlen Játékok és a Doktor Szöszi színésznője Instáján jelentette be a hírt.

A színésznőnél augusztus közepén diagnosztizáltak szklerózis multiplexet, mint írja, néha elesik, néha leejt dolgokat, és az emlékei sem teljesen tiszták – írja az Origo.

View this post on Instagram

I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @jaime_king @sarahmgellar @realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff @noah.d.newman . My producers #noreenhalpern who assured me that everyone has something. #chrisregina #aaronmartin and every crew member… thank you. I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges. And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share. 🖤 my instagram family… you know who you are.

A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair) on

Csak most derült ki, idén nyáron, pedig a teste korábban is jelzett, de akkor nem gondolt semmi komolyabbra. Egészen addig nem vette komolyan a tüneteket, míg épp egy orvos előtt nem esett el.

„Valószínűleg 15 éve élek együtt ezzel a gyógyíthatatlan betegséggel. Most megkönnyebbültem, hogy legalább tudom, mi a bajom”

– írta.

Reméli, hogy teljes életet tud majd élni, és a poszttal reményt ad azoknak, akik ezzel a kórral küzdenek.

„Szeretnék újra játszani a gyerekemmel. Szeretnék újra sétálni az utcán, jó lenne újra lovagolni”

– tette hozzá.

Selma Blair jó húsz éve van a pályán, 1995-ben egy sorozatban kezdte. Most épp az Another Life című sorozatot forgatja, korábban láthattuk a Gyilkos játékokban, a Nyugi Charlie-ban, a Kegyetlen játékokban, az Édes kis semmiségben, a Doktor szösziben, sok más film és sorozat mellett.

Borítókép: A színésznő 2017-ben / VALERIE MACON / AFP

Címkék
Szólj hozzá!

Ezek is érdekelhetnek

feol.hu
Még az óriási tűzvész sem pusztíthatta el a 12 ezer éves Luziát
Még az óriási tűzvész sem pusztíthatta el a 12 ezer éves Luziát
vaol.hu
A világ másodkézből!
A világ másodkézből!
lakaskultura.hu
Minden, amit a padlófűtésről tudni érdemes
Minden, amit a padlófűtésről tudni érdemes
zaol.hu
HA ŐSZI SZÜNET, AKKOR IRÁNY ZALAKAROS!
HA ŐSZI SZÜNET, AKKOR IRÁNY ZALAKAROS!
vg.hu
Kiderül, ér-e annyit Van Gogh, mint a tökéletes tehén
Kiderül, ér-e annyit Van Gogh, mint a tökéletes tehén
zaol.hu
Ősz a Lenti Termálfürdőben
Ősz a Lenti Termálfürdőben

Hozzászólások

Legolvasottabb

1
Új parkolókat alakítanak ki Szekszárdon
2
Teherautóval ment neki a bicikliúton közlekedő kerékpárosnak
3
A Bonyhád nyerte a Völgységi el Clásicót
4
A kihívást kereste az óvónői pályában
5
A korszakos zseni neve előtt most is megnyílnak az ajtók
10°
12°
Gyengén felhős
H
15°
K
13°
Sz
14°
Cs
15°
Részletes előrejelzés
40 év felett
Érdemes kerülni ezeket az ételeket reggelire
baleset / 13 perce
Kétéves kisfiút támadott meg egy kutya
A gyerek nincs életveszélyes állapotban.
Gyász
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy DR. SOMOGYI KÁROLY MIKLÓS (budapesti, volt nagymányoki lakos) 74 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2018. október 25-én, 11 órakor lesz a nagymányoki temetőben. A gyászoló család
MEGEMLÉKEZÉS MARCSEK JÓZSEF halálának 5. évfordulójára "Minden percben, minden pillanatban, csak Te jársz a gondolataimban, nem tudok nem gondolni Rád. Azt mondják, az élet megy tovább. Megy, de hogyan? Megtört szívvel, szomorúan." Szerető családod
"Tudom, hogy meghaltál, de nem hiszem, még ma sem értem én; hogy pár kavics mindörökre bezárthat, hogy föld alatt hazád és házad, ugyan hogy érteném." Szabó Magda ZSIROS FERENC halálának 5. évfordulóján emlékezik családja.
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy VERES GÉZÁNÉ (Döncike) tanítónő bátaszéki lakos 78 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2018. október 25-én, csütörtökön 15 órakor lesz a bátaszéki temetőben. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik. Gyászoló család
MEGEMLÉKEZÉS DOSZPOD KRISZTINA 1976-2011 "Szívedben nem volt más, csak jóság és szeretet. Míg élünk őrizzük emlékedet." Szüleid, tesvéred és nagymamád
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy FÁBIÁN LÁZÁRNÉ aparhanti lakos 80 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2018. október 24-én, szerdán 15 órakor lesz a hanti temetőben. Előtte gyászmise. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik. A gyászoló család
Fájó szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy DONOVALD JÓZSEFNÉ szül. Zsigó Katalin életének 91. évében elhunyt. Temetése 2018. október 25-én, csütörtökön 15 órakor lesz a mecseknádasdi alsó temetőben. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal értesítjük mindazokat, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy édesapánk, nagypapánk, DR. BOKOR SÁNDOR nyugalmazott bíró életének 83. évében, 2018. szeptember 27-én, rövid szenvedés után megtért Teremtőjéhez. Kérésének megfelelően szűk körben örök nyugalomra helyeztük. Köszönetet mondunk mindazoknak, akik temetésén részt vettek. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy ILLÉS ZOLTÁNNÉ szül. Forray Teréz 74 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2018. október 19-én, pénteken 13 órakor lesz a teveli temetőben. Előtte gyászmise. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy MIKLÓSSY DEZSŐNÉ szül. Büki Ilona aparhanti lakos 96 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2018. október 20-án, szombaton 11 órakor lesz az apari temetőben, evangélikus szertartás szerint. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy RITTER GYÖRGY 67 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2018. október 24-én, 13 órakor lesz a nagymányoki temetőben. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy NYILASI MIHÁLY szekszárdi lakos 74 éves korában váratlanul elhunyt. Szeretett hozzátartozónk végső nyugalomra helyezése 2018. október 18-án, csütörtökön 13 órakor lesz a szekszárdi alsóvárosi temetőben. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy VENDÉG JÁNOS 66 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2018. október 19-én, pénteken 15 órakor lesz a majosi temetőben. A virágok és koszorúk árát kérjük a család javára fordítsák. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy BÁN JÓZSEF tanár, idegenvezető szekszárdi lakos 87 éves korában elhunyt. Szeretett hozzátartozónk temetése 2018. október 19-én, pénteken 13 órakor lesz a szekszárdi alsóvárosi temetőben. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy SCHATTMANN ISTVÁNNÉ szül. Blézer Magdolna lengyeli lakos 88 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2018. október 18-án, csütörtökön 15 órakor lesz a lengyeli temetőben katolikus szertartás szerint. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik utolsó újtára elkísérik. A gyászoló család
MEGEMLÉKEZÉS MANCSI JÁNOS halálának 4. évfordulójára "Szívedben nem volt más, csak jóság és szeretet, munka és küzdelem volt egész életed. Hiányzol, néküled üres lett a világ. Bánatomban vígaszt nyújtanak gyermekeink és az unokák." Szerető családod
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy SZEGEDI LÁSZLÓNÉ szül. Mayer Katalin szekszárdi lakos 81 éves korában csendesen elhunyt. Végső nyugalomra helyezése 2018. október 19-én, pénteken 11 órakor lesz a szekszárdi újvárosi temetőben. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik szerettünket utolsó útjára elkísérik. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy DR. NEDÓK FERENCNÉ szül. Pusztai Júlia szekszárdi lakos életének 90. évében csendesen elhunyt. Szeretett halottunk végső nyugalomra helyezése 2018. október 19-én, pénteken 15 órakor lesz a szekszárdi újvárosi temetőben. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik. Gyászoló család
Családja és szerettei ezúton tudatjuk, hogy SCHÖCK GYULÁNÉ életének 83. évében 2018. október 7-én, váratlanul elhunyt. Az engesztelő szentmiseáldozatot 2018. október 18-án 10 óra 30 perckor mutatjuk be a faddi templomban, majd földi maradványait a feltámadás reményében a helyi temetőben helyezzük örök nyugalomra. R.I.P.
Szomorú szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy HERGER PÁL (zenész) 75 éves korában csendesen elhunyt. Temetése 2018.10.17-én szerdán 15 órakor lesz a nagymányoki temetőben. Ezúton mondunk köszönetet mindazoknak, akik utolsó útjára elkísérik. Kérjük, a részvétnyilvánítástól szíveskedjenek eltekinteni. A gyászoló család
mázli / 48 perce
Még az óriási tűzvész sem pusztíthatta el a 12 ezer éves Luziát
konyhareform / 48 perce
Tiltólistára kerülhetnek ezek az ételek Meghan Markle-nél
világsztár / 56 perce
Lelkes üzenetet küldött a magyaroknak Placido Domingo
meghibásodás / 1 órája
Műszaki hiba miatt lekapcsolták a Paksi Atomerőmű egyik blokkját
terülj, terülj, asztalkám! / 1 órája
A városi patkányok számára az élet egy óriási svédasztal
nem tört össze / 1 órája
Gyógyíthatatlan betegségben szenved Selma Blair
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Több, mint 700 munkatárssal készítjük kiemelkedő színvonalú termékeinket és biztosítjuk szolgáltatásainkat. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít portfóliónk. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
   