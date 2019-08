Szögesdrót is védi majd Nadal sztároktól hemzsegő esküvőjét

View this post on Instagram

So Rafa got really bothered that the wedding news have spread out 😖 . I feel so sorry for Maria and Rafa. They’re very very private about their lives and it’s a pity that someone close to them I assume (?) didn’t respect their privacy. Yup, Rafa Nadal is a public person, but that doesn’t make it right anyway. Being engaged is a special and beautiful thing that may have turned in something stressful for both of them. Just because he is a famous tennis player that doesn’t make him obligated to tell the media what happens in his private life, when he’s getting married and where. Just my humble opinion. Mery and Rafa just wanted to keep it secret. I feel sad that their wanting has been ruined by someone. . As a fan, not going to lie, I‘d love to see photos of this lovely couple on their wedding day, but ONLY if it’s their will to share this special moment with us. Now, I just hope the media will leave them alone and give them some privacy. That’s called respect.