Rémisztő képet posztolt Jamie Lee Curtis

And that’s a wrap. Darlene Vega painted this portrait of Michael Myers. A fitting last tableau while shooting @halloweenmovie #halloweenmovie Everybody who made the movie did so because of their passion for John Carpenter and Debra Hill’s original vision. I think you will all be very happy and VERY scared. See you 10/19/18

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@curtisleejamie) on Feb 18, 2018 at 5:38am PST